Survey to take pulse of 911 staff

A city-initiated, confidential employee survey for 911 dispatch will be ready for distribution within weeks, according to an official with Consolidated Communications Partnership board.

At a CCP board meeting Tuesday, board attorney John Feighner said the survey will be in final draft form before the end of the year. Employees will be able to voice concerns on department morale and working conditions.

“Hopefully, employees will feel their voices are being heard,” Feighner said.

Meanwhile, the dispatch workforce is down almost 20 people, executive director David Bubb reported to the board, which includes Fire Chief Eric Lahey, Police Chief Steve Reed, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and County Commissioner Richard Beck. The dispatch staff is considered complete at 72 employees.

There are eight vacancies and 10 people just hired who are in their third week of training, Bubb said. It takes 50 to 60 days to completely train new hires, he added.

Bubb said he believes three people might return to work part time or full time, and he will try to give benefits to part-time employees.

After the meeting, Bubb said he has not filled one of two deputy director positions vacated with the resignation of Jon Chavez, whose last day was Sept. 10.

In March, dispatchers and local leaders called for Chavez to step down from the position that paid almost $76,000 annually after the discovery of profanity-laced tweets that included disparaging remarks about Black people.

jduffy@jg.net