BB gun, knife found in 2 FWCS schools

Letters went out to parents of Lane Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School on Wednesday, alerting them to weapons brought to school.

Matt Haren, Lane principal, said a student brought a BB gun to the school and it was “immediately located and confiscated. No direct threat was made to students or staff,” according to a release from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

J.R. Ankenbruck, Lincoln principal, wrote that shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday a student removed a knife from his or her backpack and showed it to students, who immediately reported it to staff, officials said.

The student was located and the knife was confiscated, an FWCS release stated.

The district said its code of conduct will be used to address both situations.

