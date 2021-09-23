Shot to chest proves fatal; suspect tells of night out

The shooter said he figured he'd be arrested, but that was after he said, “I had to shoot him,” according to a Wednesday probable cause affidavit.

John Lloyd Vires, 37, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicts injury creating a substantial risk of death.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail on a 72-hour hold as investigators work on possible new charges, according to Tim Hughes, head of homicide for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

William Erhardt, 37, of Fort Wayne was the victim identified by the Allen County coroner. He died about 2 a.m. Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the chest and is the county's 29th homicide, the coroner said.

When homicide Detective Ben Miller arrived on scene at 1636 Franklin Ave., two officers already had Vires in custody. Under questioning by Miller and homicide Detective Jeff Marsee, Vires said he had gone to the A&O Sweet Shop Tavern, 1734 High St., with his friend for drinks and to play pool. When Vires went outside to smoke, Erhardt followed him and started punching him in the face, Vires said.

Vires then drove Erhardt to his home on Franklin Avenue, less than a mile away. The two got into an argument inside, the police report said.

Vires went into his bedroom looking for his 9 mm gun and told detectives if “he could find his gun, Bill would not be able to hurt him anymore,” court documents said. Vires retrieved his gun and shot Erhardt once before calling police, court documents said.

jduffy@jg.net