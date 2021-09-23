Woman's recordings net charges

A Fort Wayne woman has admitted to taking videos of herself in a sexual act in front of her son who was between 1 and 3 years old at the time.

Ralina Diane Bennett, 27, of the 1500 block of Reed Road, got entangled in a video relationship with a friend she'd known less than 10 years ago, according to court documents.

She was charged this week with performing sexual acts in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Police obtained the videos from a man Bennett was living with at the time the videos were recorded – from January 2018 to May 2020. They were given to him by another man who claimed to have a “secret friend relationship” with Bennett.

During the videos, the “secret friend” complained that the boy was in the same room while Bennett was self-performing sex acts, court documents said.

When he asked Bennett if she could put her son in the nursery, she replied that the toddler “would go crazy,” if she did, court documents said. The toddler also interacted with her while the videos were recorded, the documents said.

Bennett was released from the Allen County Jail on $5,000 bond. Her hearing is today.

40-year-old facing molestation charges

Jeremy Alan Falk, 40, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged this week with child molesting.

Police said the sexual activity began when the victim was 11 years old in October 2018 and stopped when she reported it this May.

Whenever Falk and his victim were together – at her home, in his vehicle or at a restaurant – she would tell him to stop, and he would reply that he could do whatever he wanted, court documents said.

He said “it was her fault and she deserved it.” He gave the same response to the victim's mother when she told Falk to stop smacking her daughter's buttocks, court documents said.

Falk was released from the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond. His next hearing is Nov. 15.

13-year-old girls tell sister of abuse

The two 13-year-old girls cried when they told their younger sister about suffering three years of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Darin Lee Ormiston Sr., 53, of the 400 block of Cedar Glen Drive, was charged this week with child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The abuse took place in the basement, where the girls shared a bedroom separated from Ormiston's room by a curtain, they said. The girls had to walk through Ormiston's bedroom to get to the laundry room, they told the Department of Child Services.

Ormiston told the girls not to tell anyone what he did, court documents said.

In March, a detective with the Allen County Sheriff's Department attempted to interview Ormiston. He answered the door and said he'd be willing to meet at the criminal investigations division but needed to check his work schedule and asked for the detective's phone number. Ormiston never called to schedule an interview.

Ormiston was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

