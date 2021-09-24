Fort Wayne man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-69

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 6:30 p.m. on reports of a personal vehicle crash near the 283 mile marker, south of Markle. When officers arrived, they found a 2002 silver Porsche that had crashed into the center median cable barriers, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

The driver, the only occupant of the Porsche, identified as Michael D. Tuffs, 60, of Fort Wayne, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County coroner.

Several witnesses said they saw a left rear tire blow out while the Porsche was traveling in the southbound left lane. The driver lost control and struck the back of a semi-tractor trailer before continuing off the road and hitting the cable barrier, according to the news release.

The driver of the 2019 Freightliner semi, had parked a quarter-mile south of the crash. The driver was not injured, and only a rear tandem tire was damaged.

The tire failure is believed to be the only contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.