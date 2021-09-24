Guilty plea made in sex crime

A New Haven man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count of abusive sexual contact.

Ian Wagner, 39, was caught performing a sex act on an 18-year-old woman as he sat next to her on a flight from Indianapolis to Denver on Oct. 6, 2017, according to a Department of Justice news release issued from the FBI's Indianapolis office.

The victim jerked away from Wagner and took a photo of him. The geolocation data indicated the plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska.

The victim sought refuge in the airplane's bathroom and then retook her seat. Wagner had placed a jacket over his lap and his hand was moving up and down. He made eye contact with the victim and then exposed himself, the release said. He continued the activity for more than five minutes.

The victim filed a complaint with the airline two days after the incident and then filed a criminal complaint in the following weeks.

Wagner, who is to be sentenced Dec. 15, faces a maximum of three years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender, the release said.

jduffy@jg.net