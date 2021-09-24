Man accused of molesting, raping girl, 13

The 13-year-old girl said she invited her attacker to her home. She'd met him on Snapchat and she “needed someone to talk to.”

Dakota KJ Lothamer, 19, got dropped off at 2 a.m. June 2, 2020, and before she knew it, he pressured her into performing a sex act on him. They were the only ones at her home when the incident occurred, court documents said.

Lothamer, of the 2500 block of Tyler Avenue, was charged this week with three counts of child molesting and two counts of rape.

After forcing her to perform a sex act on him, he performed a sex act on her. Then he removed their clothes and raped her, court documents said.

Lothamer then called for his ride to come pick him up and left. The victim said he knew she was 13 and in the eighth grade, court documents said.

The girl said she texted him for three hours after he left and when she heard from him, he told her not to tell anyone what they did or he could go to jail, documents said.

In April, Detective Justin Naish of the Allen County Sheriff's Department met with Lothamer to collect a buccal swab from him for DNA. The swab matched the samples taken from the victim when she was at the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault treatment center.

Lothamer was released from the Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond. His next court hearing is Nov. 22.

Suspect sought in molestation

The distraught father showed up at a hospital in January 2020 with his 6-year-old daughter, whom he said had been molested while staying with her mother at The Hometown Inn.

Derek Comer, 32, the mother's boyfriend, of the 9700 block of Foraker Drive was charged this week with child molesting.

The girl reported that Comer had molested her several times while in the hotel room, in the laundry and while she was sitting on his lap.

“I literally said stop, again, and he keeps doing it every time,” the girl told a forensic interviewer.

Detective K. Jeffers with the New Haven Police Department was able to obtain buccal swabs for DNA testing from Comer, but none of Comer's DNA was present on the victim's items of evidence, court documents said. A warrant was issued for Comer's arrest.

