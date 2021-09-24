Two hurt, one critically, in Stellhorn Road crash

Two people were hurt, one critically, in an accident on Stellhorn Road on Friday.

Police were called at 7:16 p.m. to the 5200 block of Stellhorn in reference to a crash with injuries. Dispatchers received several calls indicating one of the occupants was pinned inside the vehicle, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found the crash involved male drivers of a Ford Expedition and a Ford Taurus. The driver of the Taurus was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated. Both drivers were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Taurus sustained life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the expedition had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Preliminary information shows the Taurus was traveling west on Stellhorn and the Expedition was heading south on Manistee Drive when it failed to yield. The Expedition entered the traffic lane and hit the Taurus.

Investigators believe excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the news release.