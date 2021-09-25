Murder trial postponed to March

A new calendar has been set for a competency hearing and trial for Joseph Bossard, charged with murder and attempted murder of three young men he shot, starting at a gas station on East State Boulevard and ending a half-mile south on Hobson Road.

Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both 19, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Jaylin Rice, 20, was critically wounded.

Four mental health evaluations will be presented Jan. 10 in Superior Court Judge David Zent's courtroom, two of them ordered by the state and the other two by the defense, Zent said Friday.

Court documents indicated the state was notified of mental disease or defect before granting approval for the mental health evaluations.

At the competency hearing, all four doctors will testify, Zent added. Bossard's attorneys are Travis Friend and Donald Swanson, court documents noted.

Bossard's three-day trial, scheduled to begin Oct. 26, was moved to March 21-24, Zent said.

Bossard, 32, of the 2200 block of Laverne Avenue, was captured on surveillance video “repeatedly firing” his handgun at the young men's car at pump No. 9 outside the Quick Stop on Feb. 17, court documents said.

When they drove off, Bossard got back into his 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and sped after them. When police arrived at 7:20 p.m., they found the three men lying outside a blue 2008 Hyundai Sonata banked into a snow drift in the 1900 block of Hobson Road.

About 11:15 p.m. Bossard surrendered to the Fort Wayne Police Department's SWAT team outside his home, about two blocks south of the gas station where he had argued with his three victims before the shooting, documents said.

His pickup truck was sitting outside. Two handguns were found inside his home, court records said.

