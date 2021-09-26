The chart lists crimes through Sept. 20 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

9/14/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 W. Columbia St.

9/18/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Pearl St.

Sector 11

9/18/21 5:17 a.m. Burglary 3800 Newport Ave.

9/20/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Ridgewood Drive

Sector 12

9/15/21 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Oakland St.

9/16/21 3:40 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Oakland St.

Sector 13

9/16/21 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Congressional Parkway

9/18/21 5:09 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Cambridge Blvd.

Sector 15

9/15/21 5:39 p.m. Robbery 5300 Coldwater Road

9/15/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Camden Drive

9/16/21 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Essex Lane

9/16/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Northcrest Drive

9/17/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Magnolia Lane

Sector 16

9/14/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Hillegas Road

9/17/21 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Huguenard Road

9/18/21 7:34 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Highview Drive

Sector 17

9/20/21 4:30 p.m. Burglary 1600 S. Mayfield Drive

Sector 18

9/20/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 E. Dupont Road

Sector 21

9/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 River Forest Drive

9/17/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Northside Drive

9/18/21 2 a.m. Burglary 1900 Hobson Road

9/18/21 12:37 p.m. Burglary 2100 Hobson Road

Sector 22

9/14/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Devon Drive

Sector 23

9/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8200 Wyoming Pass

9/14/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Wakashan Place

9/15/21 8:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Sandarac Lane

Sector 25

9/15/21 3:01 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Maplecrest Road

9/16/21 noon Theft from vehicle 4100 Lahmeyer Road

Sector 32

9/14/21 12:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Miner St.

9/15/21 12:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 S. Harrison St.

9/15/21 3 p.m. Burglary 300 W. DeWald St.

9/19/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Indiana Ave.

9/19/21 9:26 p.m. Burglary 1200 Huestis Ave.

Sector 33

9/15/21 3:57 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Strathmore St.

9/20/21 3:59 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Bluffton Road

Sector 35

9/18/21 midnight Burglary 4400 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 36

9/15/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Babcock Drive

9/19/21 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Lakeridge Drive

Sector 37

9/18/21 11:30 p.m. Burglary 7200 Elzey St.

Sector 41

9/19/21 10:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 McCulloch St.

9/19/21 4:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Madison St.

9/19/21 8:28 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Francis St.

Sector 42

9/15/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Weisser Park Ave.

9/19/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Lafayette St.

Sector 46

9/15/21 7 p.m. Burglary 3700 Central Drive

9/17/21 4:30 p.m. Burglary 5300 Plaza Drive

9/20/21 6:54 p.m. Robbery 2500 Hoevelwood Drive

Sector 48

9/15/21 3 a.m. Robbery South Anthony Boulevard

and East Paulding Road

9/18/21 4:47 a.m. Burglary 7500 S. Anthony Blvd.

9/18/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 65

9/17/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Bridgetown Run