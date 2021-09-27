Hartford City woman, 65, killed in crash

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington County on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called at 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Division Road and Indiana 105 on a report of a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a 32-foot camper, operated by Nathan Dockter, 48, of North Manchester, north of the intersection, according to a news release from the Huntington County coroner. A 2021 Kia Reo driven by Claydine Wright, 65, of Hartford City, was in a field 150 feet to the northwest.

An initial investigation revealed Wright was driving east on Division Road when she approached the stop sign and failed to stop completely, entering the intersection and being struck by the F-150, according to the news release.

A passenger in the truck was taken to Parkview Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wright, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Her death was ruled accidental as a result of blunt force traumatic injuries, according to the coroner. Toxicology results are pending.