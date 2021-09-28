City man ID'd in motorcycle crash

The Allen County coroner's office Monday identified a Fort Wayne man who died in a motorcycle crash in Harlan.

Gregory M. Racioppi, 50, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash in the 20700 block of Indiana 37.

Michael Burris, chief investigator with the coroner's office, said the motorcycle left the road when Racioppi was making a turn.

The cause of death is blunt force injuries from the crash, and the manner of death is accidental, Burris said in a statement.

Racioppi is the 37th person to die of a motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.

The accident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the coroner, a release said.

dfilchak@jg.net