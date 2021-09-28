Dwenger's chaplain accused of misconduct

A Columbia City priest has resigned as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School following allegations sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released a statement Monday saying it became aware of the “allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor” Sept. 19.

The diocese notified the Department of Child Services, and the report was forwarded to local police.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer, said Monday the department does not have an active investigation related to Huneck. A criminal case filed against Huneck could not be found in statewide court databases Monday.

Huneck has resigned as Bishop Dwenger's chaplain and as pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City. The diocese also suspended Huneck from “all public priestly ministry,” according to the release.

“The diocese stands ready to cooperate with civil authorities. The diocese considers it inappropriate to make further comment on this matter at this time,” the news release states.

Huneck, who graduated from Bishop Dwenger in 2008, was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 2018.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests shared concerns in a statement Monday because, the group said, “a resignation does little to protect children.”

“Since we also know that those who commit crimes against boys and girls rarely have just one victim, we believe that there may be others who were hurt by Fr. Huneck who are still suffering alone and in silence,” a Survivors Network news release stated.

“Quick action by law enforcement would assure those potential victims that their outcry will be taken seriously and that their voices will be safely heard,” the Chicago-based nonprofit organization said.

dfilchak@jg.net