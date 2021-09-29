Land for firehouse procured

The city now owns the property where the new Fire Station 14 will be built.

Fort Wayne City Council approved a purchase agreement for the lot at 4820 E. State Blvd. The lot cost $279,000. Total cost for the new fire station will be about $2.3 million, the Fort Wayne Fire Department announced in July.

The new station will replace the existing Fire Station 14 at 3400 Reed Road, which is about a mile away.

Chief Eric Lahey said there is a lot of traffic near the current location, and traffic jams can affect emergency responses if they are blocking the station. The new station's location is by two main thoroughfares – State Boulevard and Reed Road.

A study from more than seven years ago showed that Fire Station 14 was one of three city fire stations with infrastructure problems and should be replaced. Crews repaired what they could, but the department has struggled with issues at Fire Station 14, which was built in 1970, officials said.

Lahey saved money from the fire and cumulative capital funds for a new station, although he didn't know which station the department would decide needed to be replaced first.

“It's something we are constantly working on,” Lahey said of the station's infrastructure. “The station itself is small, which during the pandemic has provided its own set of challenges with social distancing and trying to keep firefighters safe.”

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he hopes the new location will make it easier and faster for firefighters to help residents in the first and second districts.

“We're very excited for it – a much needed upgrade,” he said.

The council granted preliminary approval to the contract Tuesday. Construction is expected to start this fall with an opening next summer.

dfilchak@jg.net