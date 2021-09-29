Mother accused of sex trafficking

A 46-year-old local woman has been charged with prostituting her 16-year-old daughter for drugs and money.

Brandy Treace of the 2300 block of Eby Avenue was charged Tuesday with promotion of child sexual trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a dependent.

Detective R. Jackson of the Fort Wayne Police Department tracked text messages from early March through April 2020 revealing the extent of Treace's dependency on her daughter's illicit activities, court documents said.

In one text message, the teenager told her mother she'd be home “after this play,” slang for performing a sexual act for money. The Journal Gazette typically doesn't publish the names of victims.

In another text, the girl was coached by Treace after she told her mother she didn't want to have sex with a man they called “D” who supplied the two with crack cocaine, court documents said.

Treace claimed “he wasn't her type” and told her daughter to “ask if he wanted to do something for a 40,” a street word for “rocks of crack,” court documents said.

When Treace asked her daughter what she was doing with “D,” the crack dealer, the 16-year-old replied she was in the middle of a sex act with him and accused her mother of just wanting her to “date” him for crack.

The victim told the detective that her mother was the one who introduced her to the drug and she became a user, court documents said.

On April 10, the daughter told a client named “Calvin” that her mother was OK with prostitution “because she (her mother) does what she does.” The victim said she told her mother everything.

The sex trafficking victim said Treace knew her pimp was Brooke Thompson and son Caleb Thompson, who were both charged in March in Allen County with promotion of child sexual trafficking, among other related charges. Brooke Thompson is scheduled to face a jury in a trial starting Feb. 22. Caleb Thompson has a trial scheduled to begin Jan. 11, court documents said.

In May, the victim's sister spoke to a family case manager from the Indiana Department of Child Services. The sister described her sister's pimp as “the man in the black Cadillac” and the sex acts her sister said she'd performed for money, documents said. The sister said she'd caught Treace and the victim smoking meth in March and confronted Treace about it.

The sister said she often heard Treace tell the victim she should do sexual acts for money to pay household bills. She also heard Treace ask the victim if she wanted to “hot rail” meth, a term used for inhaling heated methamphetamine through a metal straw.

Three days after the sister talked to the case manager, records said, the manager interviewed Treace, who admitted that “D,” the drug dealer, lived two houses away, that she bought crack cocaine and marijuana from him, that she paid cash for drugs and when she didn't have cash, she had sex with him.

Treace also admitted that her 16-year-old daughter would get drugs from “D” and said she believed the victim had sex with him in exchange for the drugs.

Treace admitted to using crack cocaine with her daughter multiple times and that the victim had told her she'd been raped at gunpoint on April 22, 2020, but Treace didn't call police because the suspect was a stranger.

Treace said she knew the activities she engaged in with her daughter were inappropriate. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

