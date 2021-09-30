Woman found in driveway identified

The Allen County coroner's office Wednesday identified the woman who was shot late Tuesday and found lying in a driveway.

Arlene Shelton, 61, was apparently shot in a vehicle before she was found in a driveway in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane about 11:50 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

She was transported to a hospital where she died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Shelton's death is the 30th homicide in Allen County this year.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators were processing the scene. Fort Wayne police have not identified a suspect, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

jduffy@jg.net