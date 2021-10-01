Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am
Area man accused of taking hostage
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County sheriff Thursday said he expects the prosecutor's office to file at least two felony charges against a Kendallville man in connection with a hostage situation in Waterloo.
Sheriff David Cserep said the 30-year-old held a woman hostage at a Waterloo motel Wednesday.
The suspect was arrested at the Twilight Inn at 2060 U.S. 6 near Waterloo and was being held Thursday in DeKalb County Jail, Cserep said.
The charges were still being decided late Thursday afternoon, he said.
The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a woman about 8 a.m., when she called police. On scene, the Indiana State Police deployed a robot to attempt to intervene. The man surrendered about two hours later, Cserep said.
