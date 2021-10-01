Area man accused of taking hostage

The DeKalb County sheriff Thursday said he expects the prosecutor's office to file at least two felony charges against a Kendallville man in connection with a hostage situation in Waterloo.

Sheriff David Cserep said the 30-year-old held a woman hostage at a Waterloo motel Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested at the Twilight Inn at 2060 U.S. 6 near Waterloo and was being held Thursday in DeKalb County Jail, Cserep said.

The charges were still being decided late Thursday afternoon, he said.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a woman about 8 a.m., when she called police. On scene, the Indiana State Police deployed a robot to attempt to intervene. The man surrendered about two hours later, Cserep said.

