    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Area man accused of taking hostage

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County sheriff Thursday said he expects the prosecutor's office to file at least two felony charges against a Kendallville man in connection with a hostage situation in Waterloo.

    Sheriff David Cserep said the 30-year-old held a woman hostage at a Waterloo motel Wednesday.

    The suspect was arrested at the Twilight Inn at 2060 U.S. 6 near Waterloo and was being held Thursday in DeKalb County Jail, Cserep said.

    The charges were still being decided late Thursday afternoon, he said.

    The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a woman about 8 a.m., when she called police. On scene, the Indiana State Police deployed a robot to attempt to intervene. The man surrendered about two hours later, Cserep said.

    jduffy@jg.net

