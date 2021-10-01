Boy, 2, dies after ingesting substance

A 2-year-old boy died after ingesting an unidentified substance at his home in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive, the Allen County Coroner said Thursday.

The child was taken to a hospital at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday but died shortly after arrival, according to the coroner's release. A second child, age unknown, was also admitted to the hospital, but no condition update was available late Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the toddler's death is pending, and the manner of death is pending further investigation, the release said.

“We are waiting on the toxicology reports as well as other testing,” said Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner's office. “There were no obvious signs leading us to a cause or manner, like in a shooting or stabbing death. Both children were reported to have ingested the parents' 'medicine,' and that information was shared with our office.”

Sgt. Tim Hughes of the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit said his department is investigating the death as it would for any child 14 and younger who dies with no known medical history.

