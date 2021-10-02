Local man, 19, faces molesting charges

A 19-year-old local man was charged this week with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor after his victim reported it to her priest.

Patrick Devens of the 8100 block of Tewksbury Court allegedly started the abuse in August 2018. It continued until April 2 of this year, the victim said.

The abuse began with back rubs after she complained that a parent got mad at her. Then he asked for back rubs. He had her perform a sex act on him, court documents said, and when she told Devens she didn't want to, he told her it was “OK for her to do it, that it was normal. A lot of people do this.”

The victim's age was not released in the probable cause affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Devens' arrest.

Wabash men hurt in Kosciusko crash

Two Wabash men were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash on South Packerton Road in Kosciusko County on Friday, the sheriff's department said.

Kyle Thomas, 18, was driving north in the 10000 block of South Packerton at 6:20 a.m. when he began to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest, a news release said. Thomas' vehicle collided with one driven south by Jessie R. Monroe, 53.

Thomas suffered a lower leg injury and Monroe an upper leg/abdominal injury, the sheriff's department said. They were removed from their vehicles and flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.