The chart lists crimes through Sept. 27 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

9/22/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Fairfield Ave.

9/25/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 400 W. Brackenridge St.

9/25/21 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 100 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

9/21/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 500 Constance Ave.

9/25/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 W. Fourth St.

9/27/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2000 Sherman Blvd.

Sector 12

9/26/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 North Highlands Blvd.

9/26/21 10:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Melrose Ave.

Sector 13

9/23/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive

Sector 15

9/23/21 4 p.m. Burglary 7000 Raintree Road

9/25/21 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Lima Road

9/26/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Springbrook Road

Sector 16

9/27/21 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Coldwater Road

9/27/21 10:31 p.m. Burglary 2700 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 17

9/21/21 7:31 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 W. Dupont Road.

9/23/21 4 p.m. Burglary 1400 Sunshine Ave.

9/26/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 Cold Springs Blvd.

Sector 18

9/26/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Ridgemoor Drive

Sector 21

9/23/21 5 p.m. Burglary 2100 Hobson Road

9/24/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Kenwood Ave.

9/24/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Kenwood Ave.

9/24/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 McDougal Ave.

9/25/21 4:38 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Hubertus Ave.

9/26/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Hillside Ave.

Sector 22

9/25/21 8:42 p.m. Burglary 4700 Heatherwind Drive

Sector 24

9/27/21 1:23 a.m. Robbery 5500 Old Dover Blvd.

Sector 31

9/23/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 W. Wayne St.

9/27/21 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Wilt St.

Sector 32

9/24/21 5:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Webster St.

Sector 35

9/21/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Hoagland Ave.

9/24/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 400 W. Lenox Ave.

Sector 37

9/22/21 9:20 p.m. Burglary 2700 McArthur Drive

Sector 41

9/21/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

9/21/21 2:58 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Gay St.

9/24/21 3:52 a.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.

9/26/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Hugh St.

9/26/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Eliza St.

Sector 42

9/22/21 5:47 p.m. Robbery 400 E. Creighton Ave.

Sector 44

9/26/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Bowser Ave.

Sector 46

9/24/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 4600 Woodsdale Lane

Sector 47

9/23/21 noon Theft from vehicle 6800 John St.

9/24/21 8 a.m. Burglary 1300 Fayette Drive

9/27/21 12:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Tillman Road

Sector 48

9/24/21 4:34 a.m. Burglary 7500 S. Anthony Blvd.

9/24/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 65

9/27/21 1:24 p.m. Robbery 5700 Coventry Lane