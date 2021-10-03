Police find 2 dead after check on home

A man and a woman were found dead at 2 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Albert Drive.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were asked to check on the two after family or neighbors reported not seeing them for a few days, according to a release by Officer Mark Bieker, police spokesman.

A family member also went into the home on the city's northeast side when Fort Wayne police gained entry.

Fort Wayne police detectives and crime scene personnel were called to the scene to investigate, the release said.

Their identities, along with causes and manners of death, are expected to be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

The deaths are being investigated by the police department, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

jduffy@jg.net