DeKalb County accident sends 1 to hospital

Three vehicles were involved in a late afternoon accident in Spencerville that sent one person to the hospital.

About 3:40 p.m., Maung Po, 27, Fort Wayne was traveling south on State Road 1 when he began to lose control of his vehicle in the 7100 block of the wet roadway, a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, they found three vehicles involved.

The Chevrolet Cruze Po was driving began to fishtail and struck a Town and Country Chrysler Brenda Witmer, 57, Auburn was in, traveling northbound, on the driver's side, the release said. Witmer was able to drive her vehicle back onto the road, but Po's vehicle continued to spin south on State Road 1 and was struck in the passenger side with the front of a third vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan driving by Laura Smith, 58, Auburn, which was northbound.

Smith complained of chest and back pain from the wreck but declined to be transported to the hospital, the release said. Po was transported with lung contusions to a local hospital by North East Fire. The release said the speed of Po's vehicle was believed to be a factor in the accident.