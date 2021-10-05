The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 05, 2021

    Couple's deaths ruled homicide-suicide

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    A husband and wife found in their northeast Fort Wayne home died in a homicide-suicide, the Allen County coroner's office said Monday.

    Janet Joyce Peters, 71, died from a gunshot wound, and her death is the 31st homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.

    Her husband, Richard Allen Peters, 75, died from a gunshot wound that was ruled a suicide.

    Fort Wayne police were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to the home in the 4300 block of Albert Drive because the couple had not been seen for a few days, a news release stated. The couple was found dead inside the home.

    The deaths remain under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the coroner's office.

    dfilchak@jg.net

