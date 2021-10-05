Couple's deaths ruled homicide-suicide

A husband and wife found in their northeast Fort Wayne home died in a homicide-suicide, the Allen County coroner's office said Monday.

Janet Joyce Peters, 71, died from a gunshot wound, and her death is the 31st homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Her husband, Richard Allen Peters, 75, died from a gunshot wound that was ruled a suicide.

Fort Wayne police were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to the home in the 4300 block of Albert Drive because the couple had not been seen for a few days, a news release stated. The couple was found dead inside the home.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the coroner's office.

