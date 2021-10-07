Motorcycle rider killed in collision on Coliseum

Live-saving efforts couldn't save a motorcyclist after a Wednesday afternoon crash with a car on a busy north-side thoroughfare, Fort Wayne police said.

The fatal collision at 1010 Coliseum Blvd. W. temporarily closed the westbound lanes from Lima Road to Sherman Boulevard.

Police say they believe the westbound motorcycle and Toyota Corolla crashed when the car was making a left turn from a plaza onto eastbound Coliseum, according to a news release.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said, noting he was wearing a helmet.

The Allen County coroner's office is expected to identify the man.

Police said the driver of the Toyota wasn't hurt.

Before Wednesday, there were 37 traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.

The most recent happened Sept. 24 when Gregory Racioppi, also a motorcyclist, left the road while navigating a curve on Indiana 37 in Harlan.

