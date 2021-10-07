Woman, 56, dies in 2-vehicle crash in Adams County

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Adams County.

Annie N. Chaney, 56, died of her injuries at the scene of the crash about 9 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 100 West and County Road 300 North, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

Evidence indicates Chaney was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent north on County Road 100 West when she failed to yield to an eastbound silver 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, police said.

The driver of the Traverse, Jennifer Mitchel, 36, of Decatur, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An infant child who was a passenger in Chaney's vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation because of the child's age, police said.

