City man, 32, identified as motorcyclist in fatal crash

The Allen County coroner's office Thursday identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Joshua Scott Pasztor, 32, of Fort Wayne died in a crash about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1010 Coliseum Boulevard W. The cause of the accidental death is multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.

Pasztor was riding a motorcycle west at high speed when it collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn to go east from a private drive on Coliseum, the coroner's office said.

Pasztor was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He was wearing a helmet.

Pasztor's death is the 38th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2021. The collision remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

