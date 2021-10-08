Woman killed in Adams crash

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Adams County.

Annie N. Chaney, 56, died at the scene of the accident about 9 a.m. near County Road 100 West and County Road 300 North, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

According to the sheriff's department, evidence indicates Chaney was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent north on County Road 100 West when she failed to yield to an eastbound silver 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Traverse, Jennifer Mitchel, 36, of Decatur was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An infant who was a passenger in Chaney's vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation because of the child's age, police said.

dfilchak@jg.net