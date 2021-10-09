17-year-old suffers gunshot wound

A 17-year-old was shot about 1 p.m. Friday near Clay and Madison streets, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition and has not cooperated with officers, police said in a statement. Police did not identify the victim's gender.

Based on information gathered, there may be a person of interest, the statement said. The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

Car, buggy collide; 3 kids in hospital

Three children were hospitalized Friday morning after a car and buggy collided near Berne, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

In a statement, the sheriff's department said a buggy containing six children, operated by a 13-year-old, was exiting a driveway on County Road 700 South near County Road 100 East about 8 a.m. when it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a car driven east on 700 South by a 28-year-old Berne woman.

One child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said. Two other children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other children received minor scratches and refused medical treatment.