    Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Police

    17-year-old suffers gunshot wound

    Journal Gazette

    A 17-year-old was shot about 1 p.m. Friday near Clay and Madison streets, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

    The victim was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition and has not cooperated with officers, police said in a statement. Police did not identify the victim's gender.

    Based on information gathered, there may be a person of interest, the statement said. The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

    Car, buggy collide; 3 kids in hospital

    Three children were hospitalized Friday morning after a car and buggy collided near Berne, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

    In a statement, the sheriff's department said a buggy containing six children, operated by a 13-year-old, was exiting a driveway on County Road 700 South near County Road 100 East about 8 a.m. when it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a car driven east on 700 South by a 28-year-old Berne woman.

    One child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said. Two other children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other children received minor scratches and refused medical treatment.

