Woman receives 60 years for fatal stabbing

A woman who was found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of a woman on the city's northeast side will spend the next several decades in prison.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Alisha R. Lampkin on Friday to 60 years behind bars.

A jury found Lampkin, 29, guilty of murder in August. She was accused of fatally stabbing Tonisha Richardson Feb. 25, 2020 at Shoaff Park Villas in the 4700 block of Jason Drive, near Reed and St. Joe Center roads.

Lampkin went to the apartment of her former boyfriend who was dating Richardson, 25.

Lampkin, who had a child with the man, arrived about noon and was knocking at the door.

“Come outside or I'm poppin' her tires,” one text message to her former boyfriend read, according to court records.

The man told Richardson not to go outside then went to the bathroom to take a shower. He came out to see Richardson looking out the front window then leaving to go outside.

He went outside to prevent a fight, but it was too late, he told police.

Lampkin drove away while the man was trying to help Richardson, court records said.

Richardson was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment, police said.

In court documents, Lampkin told police she was scared when Richardson came at and hit her, so she stabbed her. Lampkin said she was still in her car when Richardson came out of the apartment to fight, so she decided to get the knife out of the center console armrest and exit her car to confront Richardson.

Indiana sentencing guidelines require those convicted of serious felonies to serve at least 75% of their sentences.