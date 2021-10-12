The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Robbery suspect sought by city police

    Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Phil's One Stop.

    The robbery happened on Aug. 24 at Phil's One Stop at 3411 Lower Huntington Road. The suspect is a Black man with long hair and short facial hair.

    Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story