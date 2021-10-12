Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am
Robbery suspect sought by city police
Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Phil's One Stop.
The robbery happened on Aug. 24 at Phil's One Stop at 3411 Lower Huntington Road. The suspect is a Black man with long hair and short facial hair.
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222.
