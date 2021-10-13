Vehicle strikes trailer; 2 injured

A man was badly injured and a boy was hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called about 7:21 a.m. and found a vehicle that had struck a parked trailer, police said, with two of the three occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

A second boy had gotten out of the vehicle without injuries before police arrived.

Investigators believe the driver was headed north on Fillmore and struck the parked trailer on the opposite side of the street. Speed may have contributed to the crash, police said.

The driver and the boy trapped inside the vehicle were taken to a hospital. The driver had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Standoff ends; man in custody

A man underwent a mental health evaluation after keeping officers at bay during a Monday night standoff, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 5000 block of Maplecrest Road about 9:30 p.m. to meet with a woman who said she was a victim of a domestic assault.

The woman told police her husband was suicidal and inside the house with weapons.

The man refused to respond to police but surrendered to officers after several hours. He was taken to a hospital.