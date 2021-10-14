Collision kills South Whitley motorcyclist

A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Huntington County.

Emergency crews responded about 5:10 a.m. to a collision on Indiana 114 between a GMC Yukon and a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

A news release said the crash was about a half-mile east of County Road 100 East in Jackson Township.

Reports indicate the Yukon was westbound on Indiana 114 and passed an uninvolved commercial vehicle. During the passing attempt, according to the news release, the Yukon struck the eastbound motorcycle head-on, forcing both vehicles from the road.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Brian D. Bartz of South Whitley, was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County coroner's office, the release said.

An autopsy conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center found Bartz died from blunt force traumatic injuries.

Toxicology results are pending and the crash investigation continues, the release said.