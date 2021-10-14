Gun taken from student at Snider

Snider High School's principal reiterated Thursday the importance of students reporting things that make them feel unsafe or uncomfortable after officials confiscated a gun from a student.

Chad Hissong provided families with few details about the incident in a four-paragraph email with the subject line, "Safe School Environment."

The administrative team learned a student might have brought a weapon to school, Hissong said.

"The student was immediately isolated," he said, "and the gun was confiscated."

Snider will follow the Fort Wayne Community Schools' code of conduct in addressing the situation, Hissong said, noting officials take student and staff safety seriously.

"I appreciate the quick reaction of students, parents and staff in resolving this situation," he said.

Hissong encouraged parents to remind their children to report information to an adult when they hear or see anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

He directed questions and concerns to the school office, 260-467-4600.

