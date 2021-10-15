2 afternoon shootings investigated

Fort Wayne police are investigating whether the shootings of two men Thursday are related.

One man was in life-threatening condition after being shot twice at Comfort Inn at 1005 W. Washington Center Road.

The shooting happened about 2:35 p.m. in a second-floor room in the hotel. When police arrived, a man with two gunshot wounds was yelling and screaming for help, said Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman.

The man was taken to a hospital. Webb said police had only a vague description of the suspect.

Not long after the shooting, a man matching the description arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition was not life threatening, Webb said.

“It's too early to confirm whether he's a suspect or not, but there's good probability,” Webb said about an hour after the shooting.

Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office are investigating, and possible motives are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.

dfilchak@jg.net