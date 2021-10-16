State police post opens bigger lab

The Indiana State Police's Fort Wayne Post has new regional laboratory facilities.

The 40,000-square-foot building, which opened this week at 5811 Ellison Road, replaces an aging 8,000-square-foot structure, which has been home to the Indiana State Police in northeast Indiana since 1979.

The regional laboratory provides forensic analysis of criminal case evidence for all local agencies across 18 counties.

“The Laboratory Division is one component of the Indiana State Police that literally touches every criminal justice component in Indiana. We are going to be able to better serve northeast Indiana in a more efficient manner with the additional personnel and state-of-the-art forensic analysis equipment that this new facility now offers.” Maj. Steve Holland, ISP Laboratory Division Commander, said in a statement.

The new Fort Wayne Post and Forensic Laboratory facility was the first of three stages in a large-scale project that will modernize and increase the department's forensic laboratory services across the entire state, officials said.

Ground was broken this week at the Lowell Post in northwest Indiana for a new Lowell Post and Regional Laboratory that is slated for completion by 2023.

The Evansville Post will be the third and final facility built in the project, with an anticipated completion in 2024.