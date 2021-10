The chart lists crimes through Oct. 11 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departmentís reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 11

10/6/21 6 p.m. Burglary 3300 Lima Road

10/8/21 7:51 p.m. Robbery Short and Spring streets

10/9/21 3:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Greenlawn Ave.

10/10/21 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Coliseum Blvd. E.

Sector 12

10/7/21 3:34 p.m. Burglary 1600 St. Marys Ave.

10/7/21 4:45 p.m. Burglary 1700 Cherokee Road

Sector 13

10/7/21 8:14 p.m. Robbery 2100 Point West Drive

10/8/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 W. State Blvd.

10/10/21 1:23 a.m. Burglary 2600 Poinsette Drive

Sector 14

10/10/21 3:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 River Run Trail

Sector 18

10/11/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 2800 Dupont Commerce Ct.

Sector 21

10/5/21 Midnight Burglary 2100 Hobson Road

10/5/21 7 a.m. Burglary 500 Charlotte Ave.

10/6/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Columbia Ave.

10/7/21 10:44 a.m. Burglary 2300 Florida Drive

10/7/21 11:21 p.m. Burglary 2100 Hobson Road

Sector 23

10/9/21 3:42 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8300 Newfield Drive

10/9/21 1:43 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8300 Maysville Road

Sector 24

10/5/21 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6100 Stellhorn Road

10/9/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Mayberry St.

10/9/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Mayberry St.

Sector 26

10/9/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 Ramblewood Court

10/10/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road

Sector 31

10/5/21 1:41 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Stophlet St.

10/7/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Riedmiller Ave.

Sector 32

10/8/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1200 Michigan Ave.

Sector 34

10/5/21 5:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Engle Road

Sector 35

10/8/21 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Old Mill Road

10/10/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 W. Oakdale Drive

Sector 41

10/7/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 2400 Pittsburg St.

10/8/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Francis St.

10/9/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 42

10/6/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Euclid Ave.

10/6/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Winter St.

10/7/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Winter St.

10/8/21 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Oaklawn Court

10/11/21 1:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Antoinette St.

Sector 43

10/6/21 5:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Edsall Ave.

10/10/21 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Reynolds St.

10/11/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Wayne Trace

Sector 44

10/5/21 9:40 a.m. Burglary 2700 Gay St.

10/6/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 500 E. Leith St.

10/10/21 4:30 p.m. Robbery Oliver and Oxford streets

10/10/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Weisser Park Ave.

10/11/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2900 Lillie St.

Sector 45

10/5/21 5:35 a.m. Burglary 4500 South Park Drive

10/7/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 4000 S. Calhoun St.

10/11/21 10 p.m. Burglary 4300 S. Lafayette St.

Sector 46

10/8/21 10:33 a.m. Burglary 3500 Mckinnie Ave.

10/8/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Hessen Cassel Road

Sector 47

10/9/21 1:13 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Tillman Road

Sector 48

10/5/21 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Chartwell Drive

10/8/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Montford Drive

Sector 62

10/5/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10400 Lochmere Court