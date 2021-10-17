Warsaw police seek driver after hit-run

A driver fled the scene in Warsaw early Saturday after a vehicle struck a woman who was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Officers were called at 12:25 a.m. to East Old Road 30 near Eastgate Apartments in Warsaw.

According to the Warsaw Police Department, an eastbound white truck struck a 26-year-old woman, and a witness told police the driver fled at high speed on Old Road 30.

Police believe the vehicle might be a white Ford F-250 or F-350 with a model year between 2011 and 2016. The vehicle had damage to the front passenger area, specifically around the headlight.

The victim, who was rushed to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, had injuries to her back, pelvis and lower extremities. Her condition was unknown Saturday, police said.

The Warsaw Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the department at 574-372-9511.