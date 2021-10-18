3-year-old critically injured; 2 arrested

Two adults, including a Fort Wayne woman, were held without bond Sunday on charges related to a child abuse investigation involving a 3-year-old in critical condition, the Steuben County sheriff’s office said.

A news release provided few details about the child, who was brought to Cameron Hospital in Angola. And authorities didn’t indicate the child’s gender. But the child’s injuries were inconsistent with information provided by the father, Derek Pierce of Kendallville, and his girlfriend, Dakota McHenry of Fort Wayne, the release said.

The release didn’t specify when this happened, but it said the Kendallville Police Department got the sheriff’s office involved about 11:20 p.m. Friday. The hospital contacted police because its officials believed the injuries happened in Kendallville, the release said.

Law enforcement determined the child’s injuries occurred in Steuben County at Hi-Vue Campground near Lake Gage.

The sheriff’s office arrested McHenry, 25, on neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and domestic battery to a child younger than 14 causing serious bodily injury, the release said. Both are felony charges. Pierce, 31, was arrested on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, the release said.

Also, McHenry and Pierce each face a charge of felony obstruction of justice. They were being held without bond Sunday.

The child was moved to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was listed in “critically unstable” condition Sunday, the release said.

