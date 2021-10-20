Coroner IDs men killed in shooting

The Allen County coroner's office Tuesday identified the men who died in a weekend north-side shooting as Fort Wayne and Woodburn residents.

The coroner also confirmed the triple shooting at the Wells Street Mobile Home Court was a double homicide.

Benyamin Jovon McQuiller Jr., 28, arrived at 3126 Wells St. with a woman Sunday night to visit a friend, authorities said, and Lige James Johnson, 30, arrived soon afterward with a handgun.

Johnson, of Woodburn, reportedly shot McQuiller and the woman. A struggle ensued over the gun, authorities said, and Johnson was shot.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials pronounced McQuiller dead at the scene. The Fort Wayne resident died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said, naming his death the county's 33rd homicide this year.

Johnson, 30, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner determined he died from a severe loss of blood because of multiple gunshot wounds. His death is the county's 34th homicide.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

Fort Wayne police have not released additional information, such as the relationship between the people involved.

