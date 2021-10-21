Officials at Wayne confiscate firearm

A gun was confiscated at a Fort Wayne high school for the second time in a matter of days.

On the same day Snider High School confiscated a gun on campus, Wayne High School officials investigated Oct. 14 the possibility of a gun in the school, searching the person, a book bag and a classroom area, Principal John Houser told families.

The weapon was found Tuesday after officials received additional information and conducted another search, Houser said. He noted the gun was confiscated and safely removed.

It is illegal for anyone – including those with valid personal protection handgun permits – to have a firearm in school buildings. The few exceptions include active-duty police officers and school security employees, according to the district's Student and Family Support Guide.

Wayne will follow Fort Wayne Community Schools' code of conduct in addressing the situation, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She described that as standard procedure when dealing with this type of situation.

Houser and Stockman stressed that everyone – staff, students and parents – plays a role in maintaining a safe learning environment.

Stockman couldn't share the details of FWCS's safety procedures, but she said students generally don't bring weapons to school because of an issue at school. Rather, she said, it's most likely because of an issue in the community.

“Children having access to weapons is a community-wide issue that everyone needs to address,” Stockman said. “Students and parents must clearly understand that schools are no place for weapons. And, when our students and parents hear about a weapon at school, they need to tell an adult in the building right away.”

At Wayne, Houser said, officials are grateful for the support of the school and family community in this particular case.

“And in the future,” he said, “we will continue to work hard to make sure that we do all we can in our investigations before we decide that we have done enough.”

asloboda@jg.net