Police seek info about shots fired on Taylor

Fort Wayne police are seeking the public's help after an unsuccessful, hourslong search for someone who reportedly fired several shots on the city's southwest side.

No injuries were reported from the Tuesday evening incident, which damaged a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Taylor Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. after someone reported seeing a male with an assault-style rifle, the release said.

He reportedly fired several shots, the release said, and fled west into the woods next to an apartment complex before police arrived.

Officers established a perimeter – which is near Jefferson Pointe – and contacted specialty teams for support, the release said.

The search closed traffic west of Ardmore Avenue on Taylor Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips also may be reported anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

