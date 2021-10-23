Man found shot in Ossian parking lot; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested Friday after a man was shot in the parking lot of Berne Workwear in Ossian.

Indiana State Police and local police officers found a man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot of the facility in the industrial complex on Ossian's south side about 10 a.m. Friday. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by ambulance.

The man “remains in serious but stable condition,” a state police news release said.

Officers then received a report of a male suspect fleeing the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala. Sgt. Brian Walker of the state police said the report was “key to quickly locating and apprehending the suspected shooter.”

About 10:20 a.m., police found the vehicle, which was headed north on Indiana 1 just south of Interstate 469. After a traffic stop, Reonte Cliffton Moore, 28, and Jayana Lamia Herman, 21, were arrested.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, and Herman was charged with felony aiding aggravated battery and aiding a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore and the victim are both employees at Berne Workwear. Walker called the shooting “an isolated incident.” No one else was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by state police with assistance from the Wells County Sheriff's Department.

dfilchak@jg.net