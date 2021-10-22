Police investigating Churubusco bullying

Indiana State Police confirmed Thursday they are investigating criminal allegations of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School students being urinated on and sodomized.

The incident allegedly involved juvenile boys and took place “in the junior high school football locker room on or about Oct. 12,” Sgt. Brian Walker said in a statement. The state police were notified of the incident by a school resource officer Oct. 13.

No personal information will be released about the suspects since they are juveniles.

“All parents of those involved are aware of the incident and the current investigation,” Walker said. “Once complete, the full investigation will be turned over to the Whitley County prosecutor for review and determination of charges to be filed, if charges are warranted.”

The issue was talked about publicly for the first time at the Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting Monday. Numerous parents crowded into the meeting room to voice concerns.

A man pointed out that the school would be locked down if it was reported that a student had a weapon.

“But when we have issues in a locker room, we still proceed to have a football game. We still proceed to let these children go to a locker room without an adult or supervision to help protect anyone who may be picked on or bullied,” he said.

The man then referenced a 12-year-old student who was found dead in the same locker room about a year ago.

Officials said then the boy’s death was not suspicious.

“Some kids might not have a couple of days left,” he said. “Some kids might take matters into their own hands.”

A woman mentioned that the alleged incidents were recorded on video.

Superintendent Daniel Hile posted a video message on YouTube to the school district about bullying Thursday.

“The difficult reality is student conflict and bullying can happen at every school and community,” he said. “We all, of course, wish that wasn’t the case, and I can promise you every member of our staff tries to do whatever we can to address it at every opportunity, using any and all resources available.”

He encouraged anyone who has questions about the case to call the Churubusco Police Department or state police.

“Any student who is struggling at any time is encouraged to talk to a trusted teacher, coach, administrator or even a friend so we can get that student connected to the resources and support they need,” he said.

