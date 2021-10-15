Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
Crime reports
The chart lists crimes through Oct. 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.
Sector 12
10/13/21 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.
10/13/21 4:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.
10/15/21 8 a.m. Burglary 1600 Franklin Ave.
Sector 13
10/18/21 7:24 a.m. Burglary 2600 Ethel Ave.
Sector 15
10/15/21 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road
10/16/21 10:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Distribution Drive
Sector 16
10/13/21 2:05 p.m. Burglary 2700 W. Washington Ctr Rd.
10/18/21 12:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Sector 18
10/13/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Woodland Lake Pass
Sector 21
10/13/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 N. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 22
10/12/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Reed Road
Sector 23
10/18/21 7:30 a.m. Burglary 2800 Simcoe Drive
Sector 26
10/12/21 7 p.m. Burglary 5900 Rothman Road
Sector 28
10/12/21 1:47 a.m. Burglary 6800 Lotus Blossom Place
Sector 31
10/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Berry St.
Sector 32
10/16/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Fox Ave.
Sector 35
10/15/21 8:48 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 N. Cornell Circle
Sector 38
10/15/21 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Kekionga Drive
Sector 42
10/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 E. Creighton Ave.
Sector 43
10/12/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 E. Washington Blvd.
10/15/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Schele Ave.
10/15/21 11:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Lawrence Ave.
10/16/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 McCormick Ave.
Sector 44
10/13/21 10:53 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Robinwood Drive
Sector 46
10/17/21 2:30 a.m. Burglary 4500 S. Colonial Ave.
Sector 48
10/16/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Elmdale Drive
10/17/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Embassy Drive
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story