    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Crime reports

    The chart lists crimes through Oct. 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

    Sector 12

    10/13/21 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.

    10/13/21 4:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.

    10/15/21 8 a.m. Burglary 1600 Franklin Ave.

    Sector 13

    10/18/21 7:24 a.m. Burglary 2600 Ethel Ave.

    Sector 15

    10/15/21 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

    10/16/21 10:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Distribution Drive

    Sector 16

    10/13/21 2:05 p.m. Burglary 2700 W. Washington Ctr Rd.

    10/18/21 12:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 W. Coliseum Blvd.

    Sector 18

    10/13/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Woodland Lake Pass

    Sector 21

    10/13/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 N. Anthony Blvd.

    Sector 22

    10/12/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Reed Road

    Sector 23

    10/18/21 7:30 a.m. Burglary 2800 Simcoe Drive

    Sector 26

    10/12/21 7 p.m. Burglary 5900 Rothman Road

    Sector 28

    10/12/21 1:47 a.m. Burglary 6800 Lotus Blossom Place

    Sector 31

    10/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Berry St.

    Sector 32

    10/16/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Fox Ave.

    Sector 35

    10/15/21 8:48 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 N. Cornell Circle

    Sector 38

    10/15/21 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Kekionga Drive

     

     

    Sector 42

    10/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 E. Creighton Ave.

    Sector 43

    10/12/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 E. Washington Blvd.

    10/15/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Schele Ave.

    10/15/21 11:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Lawrence Ave.

    10/16/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 McCormick Ave.

    Sector 44

    10/13/21 10:53 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Robinwood Drive

    Sector 46

    10/17/21 2:30 a.m. Burglary 4500 S. Colonial Ave.

    Sector 48

    10/16/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Elmdale Drive

    10/17/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Embassy Drive

