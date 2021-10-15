The chart lists crimes through Oct. 18 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 12

10/13/21 2:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.

10/13/21 4:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Boone St.

10/15/21 8 a.m. Burglary 1600 Franklin Ave.

Sector 13

10/18/21 7:24 a.m. Burglary 2600 Ethel Ave.

Sector 15

10/15/21 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

10/16/21 10:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Distribution Drive

Sector 16

10/13/21 2:05 p.m. Burglary 2700 W. Washington Ctr Rd.

10/18/21 12:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Sector 18

10/13/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Woodland Lake Pass

Sector 21

10/13/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 N. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 22

10/12/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Reed Road

Sector 23

10/18/21 7:30 a.m. Burglary 2800 Simcoe Drive

Sector 26

10/12/21 7 p.m. Burglary 5900 Rothman Road

Sector 28

10/12/21 1:47 a.m. Burglary 6800 Lotus Blossom Place

Sector 31

10/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Berry St.

Sector 32

10/16/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Fox Ave.

Sector 35

10/15/21 8:48 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 N. Cornell Circle

Sector 38

10/15/21 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Kekionga Drive

Sector 42

10/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 E. Creighton Ave.

Sector 43

10/12/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 E. Washington Blvd.

10/15/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Schele Ave.

10/15/21 11:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Lawrence Ave.

10/16/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3000 McCormick Ave.

Sector 44

10/13/21 10:53 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Robinwood Drive

Sector 46

10/17/21 2:30 a.m. Burglary 4500 S. Colonial Ave.

Sector 48

10/16/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Elmdale Drive

10/17/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Embassy Drive