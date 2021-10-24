Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Roselyn M. Howe, 20, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 24 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. She was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Javier Pedroza, 20, of the 2500 block of Corby Drive, was charged Aug. 24 with methamphetamine dealing. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Jennifer A. Hall aka Jennifer Bowman, 33, of the 4100 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 24 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on $7,500 bond.

Demarque J. Perkins, 21, of the 900 block of Lake Avenue, was charged Aug. 24 with resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Michelle L. McMahon, 52, of the 8400 block of Forsythia Court, was charged Aug. 25 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Luis A. Castillo Jr., 38, of the 800 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, was charged Aug. 25 with child molesting. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Nathaniel C.W. Jackson, 43, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged Aug. 25 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Robert P. Fisher, 46, no address given, was charged Aug. 25 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Cavanaugh C. Black, 18, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 25 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Anthony J. Glaser, 28, of Indianapolis was charged Aug. 25 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Eddie F. Billingsley aka Eddie Woods, 59, of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail was charged Aug. 25 with cocaine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Taylon A. Durst, 38, of the 6200 block of Orchard Lane, was charged Aug. 25 with battery against a public safety official. He was released on $2,500 bond.

John W. Williams III, 38, of the 4500 block of Reed Street, was charged Aug. 25 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Leslie A. Jones, 40, of the 2600 block of Bellevue Drive, was charged Aug. 25 with welfare fraud. She was released on her own recognizance.

William R. Duzinskas, 40, of the 1400 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged Aug. 26 with four counts of intimidation, battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Page M. Heinz, 26, of Harlan, was charged Aug. 26 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Joshua R. Letner, 40, of the 3000 block of Glencairn Drive, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug dealing, carrying a handgun without a license and marijuana dealing. He was released on $160,000 bond.

Dauris Anderson, 28, of the 6400 block of Alvarez Drive, was charged Aug 26 with carrying a handgun without a license, cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $12,500 bond.