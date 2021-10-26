Man arrested in plaza stabbing

A man was arrested Monday in downtown Fort Wayne as he held his infant child in his arms after allegedly stabbing someone.

Fort Wayne police responded to a report of an adult victim being stabbed in the chest about 10:30 a.m. Monday at a shopping plaza in the 500 block of E. Jefferson Blvd. The victim's wounds were not life-threatening and were treated by medics at the scene, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for police, said in a statement.

Odis Lee Moore, 28, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a minor under 16 years of age, domestic battery with a prior conviction of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Moore and his infant child were found in a nearby store in the same shopping plaza when police found him, police said. Moore was arrested without incident.

Police arranged for a family member to take the infant, who Webb said was safe and uninjured.

