Officers give lesson in split-second decisions

Capt. Juan Barrientes stuck a “cold gun” in 16-year-old Amarrion Moore's hand and told him he was a police officer responding to a dangerous drunk at the IHOP at Coldwater Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

“I don't know what he's got in his pockets,” Barrientes warned Moore, a Fort Wayne Community Schools student who said later he wants to be a police officer.

Before Moore knew it, the man, played by Fort Wayne officer Dave Boles, lunged at him and Moore took the necessary steps to stop the attack.

The “drunk” was taken down with a gun by the teenaged role player, but the suspect was unarmed. Barrientes pointed out that it would have been difficult to tell whether the “unarmed” actor was armed or not, one of the many unknowns Barrientes said police face.

The scenario was one of several rolled out at a Procedural Justice Use of Force training Tuesday at the Fort Wayne Police Department training academy at Patriot Crossing. The use-of-force sessions have been offered since 2013, city police public information Officer Jeremy Webb said. Fort Wayne United, a mayoral initiative, sponsored Tuesday's event with the police department.

The scenarios, each one involving Barrientes arming a resident with a training gun, also known as a blank or cold gun, aimed to show the difficulties police officers face when responding to calls. The suspects played by Boles, Officer Ian Wolfe, and police training Officer Martin Grooms, were unarmed or armed with a gun or baseball bat. Each scenario showed the potential for split-second violence.

“We don't always get out of the car with a gun (drawn),” Barrientes explained to a dozen students and five counselors from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

But with police ambushes nationally up 51% over last year, according to FBI statistics, police must be trained to handle any situation, Barrientes said.

“You may or may not have time to tell him to drop the gun,” Barrientes told the spectators, reminding them it only takes a quarter-of-a-second to make a decision.

The blank shots from the training guns came unexpectedly, leaving people in the room gasping.

Jeremey Trigg, 16, responded to a call for “a homeless guy under the bridge,” but the bridge was on private property.

The homeless guy became argumentative after Trigg told him he had to leave, telling Trigg he was sleeping and had no place to go. Trigg stepped behind the man who rolled over quickly and fired his gun.

The use-of-force training was the second time Fort Wayne United programs manager Gregory Smith-Causey brought students and others to see police work from a different perspective.

“You think you know a lot, but you really only know one side,” Smith-Causey said. This training puts residents “on the side of decision-making.”

jduffy@jg.net