County fixing leak at old jail

Allen County inmates are shivering through tepid or cold showers as county officials wait for a replacement hot water heater to arrive, possibly at the end of this week.

On Monday, a 2-year-old hot water heater, still under warranty, sprung a leak, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said Wednesday. The county owns all county properties, including the Allen County Jail, and is responsible for maintenance.

“It only affects the old jail and will be fixed soon,” Peters said in a text response.

In an email, Peters said the hot water heater cost $12,000.

The old jail, built in 1981, houses more than half of the jail's typical population of 850. The entire facility was built to house 741 inmates.

Sheriff David Gladieux said maintenance workers were called and the water was turned off for about 12 hours, but turned back on.

“There is warm water,” Jail Commander David Butler said. “It is still functioning and still making hot water, just not performing optimally.”

An incident Saturday, unrelated to the faulty hot water heater, forced officials to shut down the water supply after inmates flushed blankets down a toilet.

“Maintenance had to cut pipe down in the boiler room and repair the pipe,” Butler said.

On the newer side of the jail, built in 2004, these problems don't exist, Butler added. He said a modern jail would have more sophisticated plumbing and put a halt to this behavior.

The jail's water problems came to the attention of The Journal Gazette after a parent sent a text message indicating that the jail hadn't had hot water for four or five days.

The parent said water availability has been spotty.

“They can't make noodles or nothing, even coffee. They don't have hot water to make it,” wrote the parent, who did not want to be identified fearing retribution for her incarcerated child.

Butler said the hot water heater distributor is in Indianapolis, but the manufacturer is in Georgia.

“I said 'can we just go down and get it?'” Butler said. “County maintenance is going to pay whatever it costs a direct courier to get it to us overnight.”

The heater is “an 80-gallon ultra-high BTU water heater that feeds in to much larger storage tanks that distribute the water,” Butler said. He didn't know how many gallons of water the jail uses every day.

“I suspect it's some kind of design flaw, a part that should have lasted much much longer,” Butler said.

