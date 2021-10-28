Jury clears sheriff in inmates' voting suit

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux did not prevent hundreds of jail inmates from voting in the 2016 election, a federal jury found.

A class-action lawsuit filed in 2017 in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne claimed Gladieux “systematically disenfranchised hundreds of eligible voters held in the Allen County Jail during the 2016 general election by refusing to provide them absentee ballots or alternative access to the polls.”

Gladieux denied the allegations.

A jury in South Bend ruled in Gladieux's favor in May after a trial in front of Judge Damon R. Leichty, according to court documents. Fort Wayne attorney Christopher Myers represented the plaintiffs. Attorneys John Feighner and Spencer Feighner represented the sheriff.

Demetrius Buroff and Ian Barnhart stated in court documents they were in jail on Election Day but were not allowed to vote. They were seeking unspecified damages.

Convicted felons serving time in Indiana are barred from voting. Their voting rights are restored when their sentences are completed.

State jail standards say administrators should arrange for eligible inmates to vote by absentee ballot, according to court documents, but the rules do not specify how that should be accomplished.

