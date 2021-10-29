Driver hospitalized after 3-car collision

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a possible hit-and-run with injuries at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

In the 6400 block of Lima Road, officers located a passenger car occupied by an adult male who was unresponsive.

Officers determined it wasn't a hit-and-run. Two other vehicles were involved, but there were no injuries in those vehicles, they said.

The injured driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but was later was downgraded to life-threatening.

The fatal accident team was called to investigate. Early indications are that the driver might have suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the cause of the crash.

Two southbound lanes of Lima Road in front of Meijer were closed during the investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County prosecutor's office.